eBay Inc. [EBAY] is 36.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] gained 0.62% on the last trading session, reaching $68.63 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2021 that eBay Adds Select Samsung Galaxy Products to Refurbished Program.

Shop Samsung products like Galaxy S20 Ultra now as part of eBay’s Certified Refurbished program, all at up to 50% off the price of new.

, eBay welcomes Samsung Electronics America to its expanding cohort of Certified Refurbished sellers and launches a selection of Galaxy mobile products direct from the brand at up to 50% off. Value and sustainability-minded shoppers can now access select Samsung Galaxy products at ebay.com/SamsungDirect, all of which are like new and backed by an industry-leading two-year Allstate warranty.

eBay Inc. represents 681.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.32 billion with the latest information. EBAY stock price has been found in the range of $67.58 to $69.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.35M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 6707791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $69.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $75 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56.

Trading performance analysis for EBAY stock

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.14, while it was recorded at 71.09 for the last single week of trading, and 58.82 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +75.62. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.79.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 23.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.67. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $200,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 13.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $40,718 million, or 89.90% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,186,498, which is approximately -0.384% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,710,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.04 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -3.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 510 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 43,212,314 shares. Additionally, 477 investors decreased positions by around 71,245,969 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 478,833,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 593,291,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,191,984 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,786,268 shares during the same period.