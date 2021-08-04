DXC Technology Company [DXC] Stock trading around $42.61 per share: What’s Next?

DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] jumped around 2.63 points on Monday, while shares priced at $42.61 at the close of the session, up 6.58%. The company report on July 14, 2021 that DXC Technology to Report First Quarter FY 2022 Results on August 4, 2021.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

DXC will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The dial-in number for U.S. callers is +1-833-979-2847. Callers who reside outside of the U.S. should dial +1-236-714-2943. The passcode for all participants is 4469601. The webcast and presentation will be available on DXC’s website.

DXC Technology Company stock is now 65.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DXC Stock saw the intraday high of $43.93 and lowest of $39.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.75, which means current price is +76.29% above from all time high which was touched on 08/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, DXC reached a trading volume of 6717529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DXC Technology Company [DXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $40.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DXC Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $28 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for DXC Technology Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on DXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Company is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.41.

How has DXC stock performed recently?

DXC Technology Company [DXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.01. With this latest performance, DXC shares gained by 5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.65 for DXC Technology Company [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.25, while it was recorded at 40.48 for the last single week of trading, and 29.83 for the last 200 days.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Company [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.20 and a Gross Margin at +9.04. DXC Technology Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Total Capital for DXC is now -0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.12. Additionally, DXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] managed to generate an average of -$1,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.DXC Technology Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for DXC Technology Company [DXC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Company go to 28.43%.

Insider trade positions for DXC Technology Company [DXC]

There are presently around $9,133 million, or 86.60% of DXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,961,570, which is approximately 1.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,903,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $720.24 million in DXC stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $460.55 million in DXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DXC Technology Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC] by around 20,091,838 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 19,024,599 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 175,211,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,328,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXC stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,918,483 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 5,227,784 shares during the same period.