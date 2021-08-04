Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] Revenue clocked in at $18.31 billion, down -1.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] gained 0.81% or 0.32 points to close at $39.77 with a heavy trading volume of 14629878 shares. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Delta Air Lines Announces Early Tender Results of, and Election of Early Settlement for, Its Offer for Outstanding Notes.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) (“Delta”) announced the early tender participation results, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 28, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”), of its previously announced cash tender offer for up to $1.0 billion in aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the “Maximum Tender Amount”), of certain of its outstanding debt securities (the “Notes”).

With respect to the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time, Delta has elected to have an early settlement date to make payment for such Notes on July 30, 2021. The tender offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated July 15, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

It opened the trading session at $39.50, the shares rose to $39.845 and dropped to $38.545, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DAL points out that the company has recorded 2.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.57M shares, DAL reached to a volume of 14629878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $56.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on DAL stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DAL shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.03.

Trading performance analysis for DAL stock

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.22 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.79, while it was recorded at 40.33 for the last single week of trading, and 42.72 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.44 and a Gross Margin at -38.23. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.45.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now -23.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,317.34. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,160.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of -$167,365 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $16,361 million, or 66.60% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,695,487, which is approximately 0.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,616,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.12 billion in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 44,171,109 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 34,665,558 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 332,550,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,386,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,267,261 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 7,554,602 shares during the same period.