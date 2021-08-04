Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain 14.18% so far this year. What now?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] loss -4.38% or -0.07 points to close at $1.53 with a heavy trading volume of 3518608 shares. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Daré Bioscience to Present at the 2021 Controlled Release Society Virtual Annual Meeting to be held July 25-29, 2021.

Presentation will highlight the positive topline results from the DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating Daré’s product candidate DARE-BV1 in women diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis.

The study met its primary endpoint and demonstrated that as a primary therapeutic intervention a single vaginal dose of DARE-BV1 achieved clinical cure rates of 70-81%.

It opened the trading session at $1.59, the shares rose to $1.5993 and dropped to $1.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DARE points out that the company has recorded -27.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.98M shares, DARE reached to a volume of 3518608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.75. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4812, while it was recorded at 1.5380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5672 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$1,191,337 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.40% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,415,349, which is approximately -52.716% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 872,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 million in DARE stocks shares; and POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., currently with $0.5 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 621,644 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,927,351 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,096,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,645,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,805 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 238,642 shares during the same period.