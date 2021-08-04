Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] moved up 0.41: Why It’s Important

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.38 during the day while it closed the day at $7.37. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Clean Energy to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5; Conference Call to Follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq:CLNE) announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after market close, followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific). President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Energy Andrew J. Littlefair and Chief Financial Officer Robert M. Vreeland will host the call.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1.877.407.4018 from the U.S. and international callers can dial 1.201.689.8471. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Sunday, September 5, by dialing 1.844.512.2921 from the U.S., or 1.412.317.6671 from international locations, and entering Replay Pin Number 13720995.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock has also loss -0.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLNE stock has declined by -31.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.61% and lost -6.23% year-on date.

The market cap for CLNE stock reached $1.50 billion, with 199.00 million shares outstanding and 153.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.17M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 5017912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 26.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

CLNE stock trade performance evaluation

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -26.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 199.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.17 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.22, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 9.21 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.15 and a Gross Margin at +19.51. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.41.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now -1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.51. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of -$21,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $569 million, or 39.80% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 11,256,342, which is approximately 2.201% of the company’s market cap and around 22.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,248,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.53 million in CLNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $75.03 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 204.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 24,578,895 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 7,992,035 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 44,654,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,225,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,411,800 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,174,561 shares during the same period.