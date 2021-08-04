Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] stock Downgrade by DZ Bank analyst, price target now $51

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] surged by $0.8 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $56.415 during the day while it closed the day at $56.25. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Jangala: Meet the Team Closing the Digital Divide by Providing Internet Access to Offline Refugees.

Now that the Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge 2021 winners have been officially announced, we are excited for you to learn more about each winning team and the story behind each innovation. The Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge is an annual competition that awards cash prizes to early-stage tech entrepreneurs solving the world’s toughest problems. Now in its fifth year, the competition awarded its largest prize pool ever, $1 million USD, to 20 winning teams from around the world.

Cisco Systems Inc. stock has also gained 1.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCO stock has inclined by 10.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.74% and gained 25.70% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCO stock reached $235.76 billion, with 4.22 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.00M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 17039466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $55.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 29.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.25 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.74, while it was recorded at 55.38 for the last single week of trading, and 48.10 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.60 and a Gross Margin at +63.98. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.75.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 25.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.10. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $144,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 5.93%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $174,408 million, or 75.60% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 334,979,843, which is approximately 2.222% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 333,091,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.74 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.97 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -1.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,346 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 173,932,440 shares. Additionally, 1,191 investors decreased positions by around 116,051,249 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 2,810,604,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,100,588,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,415,431 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 8,083,178 shares during the same period.