Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] price plunged by -10.59 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on July 31, 2021 that Cinedigm Corp. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

Cinedigm Corp. (“Cinedigm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CIDM) received formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) after the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Nasdaq had previously notified the Company of its non-compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) on July 20, 2021.

A sum of 16817593 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.33M shares. Cinedigm Corp. shares reached a high of $1.69 and dropped to a low of $1.52 until finishing in the latest session at $1.52.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIDM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CIDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, CIDM shares gained by 23.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.20 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4354, while it was recorded at 1.6020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1840 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinedigm Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.07 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.50.

Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$204,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CIDM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 9.40% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,732,948, which is approximately 243.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,061,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 million in CIDM stocks shares; and KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, currently with $2.26 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 6,805,429 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,206,786 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,488,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,500,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 958,194 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,842,596 shares during the same period.