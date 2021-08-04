Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] is -38.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] gained 3.52% or 0.1 points to close at $2.94 with a heavy trading volume of 4874252 shares. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Chembio Diagnostics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 888-506-0062 from the US or 973-528-0011 from outside the US and providing Entry Code: 629053 or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 from the US or 919-882-2331 from outside the US using passcode 41881 or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/.

It opened the trading session at $2.99, the shares rose to $3.11 and dropped to $2.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CEMI points out that the company has recorded -58.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.07M shares, CEMI reached to a volume of 4874252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]:

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CEMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for CEMI stock

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, CEMI shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.60 and a Gross Margin at +26.47. Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.60.

Return on Total Capital for CEMI is now -42.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.43. Additionally, CEMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] managed to generate an average of -$71,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. go to 25.00%.