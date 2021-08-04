Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Revenue clocked in at $26.80 million, down -22.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] closed the trading session at $0.77 on 08/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7513, while the highest price level was $0.78. The company report on July 31, 2021 that Borqs Technologies Postpones Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to August 6, 2021.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a portfolio company of Qualcomm Technologies, announced the postponement of the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for August 2, 2021, since legal quorum requirements as set forth in the meeting’s convening notice were not met.

The Company has announced that the postponed annual general meeting of shareholders will convene on August 6, 2021 at 10:00am EDT, at the offices of Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, 1185 Avenue of the Americas, 31/F, New York, NY 10036, USA.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.09 percent and weekly performance of 3.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.92M shares, BRQS reached to a volume of 3936138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -28.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.26 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9031, while it was recorded at 0.7676 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1814 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.14 and a Gross Margin at +5.67. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$126,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.70% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 229,167, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.26% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 203,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in BRQS stocks shares; and PEAK6 INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $0.16 million in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 1,217,194 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 470,746 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 259,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,428,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,066,139 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 470,746 shares during the same period.