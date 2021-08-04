Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Is Currently -1.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.82% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.42%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Bionano Genomics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on August 4, 2021.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Conference Call & Webcast Details.

Over the last 12 months, BNGO stock rose by 647.47%. The average equity rating for BNGO stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.70 billion, with 278.85 million shares outstanding and 275.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.95M shares, BNGO stock reached a trading volume of 7991619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 161.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

BNGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 647.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 6.03 for the last single week of trading, and 5.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionano Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -435.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -483.43.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -98.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.54. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$279,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 51.20 and a Current Ratio set at 51.60.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $266 million, or 16.90% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 9,486,494, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,295,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.03 million in BNGO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $24.82 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 32,490,108 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,561,147 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,892,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,943,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,446,451 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 327,843 shares during the same period.