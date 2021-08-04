Bilibili Inc. [BILI] Revenue clocked in at $2.10 billion, down -2.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] price plunged by -7.06 percent to reach at -$6.38. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Bilibili to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on September 1, 2021.

Bilibili Inc. (the “Company” or “Bilibili”) (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, published a notice to announce that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting (the “EGM”) of shareholders (the “Notice of EGM”) at Building 3, Guozheng Center, No. 485 Zhengli Road, Yangpu District, Shanghai, People’s Republic of China on September 1, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. (Beijing time) (or soon after the Class Y Meeting and the Class Z Meeting, both of which are defined below), for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Proposed Resolutions set forth in the Notice of EGM. The Notice of EGM and form of proxy for the EGM are available on the Company’s website at https://ir.bilibili.com/. The board of directors of Bilibili fully supports the Proposed Resolutions (defined in the Notice of EGM) and recommends that shareholders and holders of ADSs vote in favor of the resolutions set out in the Notice of EGM.

The Company will hold a class meeting of holders of the Class Y ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each (the “Class Y Meeting”) and a class meeting of holders of Class Z ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each (the “Class Z Meeting”) convened on the same date and at the same place as the EGM, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Class-based Resolution set forth respectively in the notice of each of the Class Y Meeting and the Class Z Meeting. The notice and form of proxy for each of the Class Y Meeting and the Class Z Meeting are available on the Company’s website at https://ir.bilibili.com/.

A sum of 7107103 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.71M shares. Bilibili Inc. shares reached a high of $84.83 and dropped to a low of $81.18 until finishing in the latest session at $84.00.

The one-year BILI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.13. The average equity rating for BILI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $147.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance dropped their target price from $184 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $128, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on BILI stock. On April 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BILI shares from 150 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 7.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.43.

BILI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -29.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.42 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.75, while it was recorded at 88.38 for the last single week of trading, and 99.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bilibili Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.18 and a Gross Margin at +23.67. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.10.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.04. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$391,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

BILI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bilibili Inc. go to 13.47%.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,830 million, or 50.00% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 11,788,297, which is approximately 112.355% of the company’s market cap and around 18.59% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,190,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $856.03 million in BILI stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $840.0 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 34,648,386 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 27,990,075 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 90,094,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,733,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,995,461 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,400,000 shares during the same period.