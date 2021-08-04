AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] moved up 10.90: Why It’s Important

AutoWeb Inc. [NASDAQ: AUTO] closed the trading session at $3.46 on 08/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.23, while the highest price level was $3.81. The company report on August 3, 2021 that AutoWeb Acquires Assets of Vehicle Acquisition Company CarZeus to Expand Matchmaking Capabilities.

Transaction Extends Company Further into Used Cars, Increasing TAM.

Acquisition of Assets a $400K All-cash Purchase from McCombs Family Partners and Founder.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.08 percent and weekly performance of 16.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 116.43K shares, AUTO reached to a volume of 4624402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUTO shares is $4.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for AutoWeb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for AutoWeb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.15 to $4, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on AUTO stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AUTO shares from 4.20 to 1.15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AutoWeb Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUTO in the course of the last twelve months was 18.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AUTO stock trade performance evaluation

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.11. With this latest performance, AUTO shares gained by 12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.26 for AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.21 and a Gross Margin at +28.69. AutoWeb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.91.

Return on Total Capital for AUTO is now -18.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.22. Additionally, AUTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] managed to generate an average of -$45,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.AutoWeb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AutoWeb Inc. go to 25.00%.

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 26.00% of AUTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUTO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 581,890, which is approximately -4.607% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 244,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.85 million in AUTO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.73 million in AUTO stock with ownership of nearly 0.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AutoWeb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in AutoWeb Inc. [NASDAQ:AUTO] by around 429,733 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 161,989 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,217,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,809,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUTO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 200,189 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 126,039 shares during the same period.