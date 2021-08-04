Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $4

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] slipped around -0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.33 at the close of the session, down -2.10%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Asensus Surgical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Articulating Instruments.

Instrument platform expected to expand dexterity and add capability to Senhance® Surgical System.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, announced that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for 5 mm diameter articulating instruments, adding to the Senhance Surgical System technology platform. Articulating instruments offer better access to difficult-to-reach areas of the anatomy by providing two additional degrees of freedom. These instruments have previously received CE Mark for use in the European Union.

Asensus Surgical Inc. stock is now 272.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASXC Stock saw the intraday high of $2.34 and lowest of $2.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.95, which means current price is +258.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.10M shares, ASXC reached a trading volume of 3470593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 116.66.

How has ASXC stock performed recently?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.87. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by -19.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 413.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.42 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.30 for the last 200 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1783.12 and a Gross Margin at -402.90. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1868.09.

Return on Total Capital for ASXC is now -91.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.71. Additionally, ASXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] managed to generate an average of -$429,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Insider trade positions for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]

There are presently around $82 million, or 18.83% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 7,109,464, which is approximately 6598.195% of the company’s market cap and around 1.78% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,132,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.29 million in ASXC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $6.29 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly 89.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 27,940,254 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,692,738 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 5,760,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,393,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,250,569 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,667,549 shares during the same period.