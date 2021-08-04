Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Revenue clocked in at $703.10 million, down -31.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.05%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Affirm to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on September 9, 2021.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

The one-year Affirm Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.09. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.10 billion, with 233.31 million shares outstanding and 97.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, AFRM stock reached a trading volume of 10425019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $76.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Stephens analysts kept a Underweight rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.05. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.51, while it was recorded at 61.95 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +88.38. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.10.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now 7.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.12. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

AFRM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Affirm Holdings Inc. go to -0.71%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,402 million, or 72.20% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 10,812,981, which is approximately 32.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SPARK GROWTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LLC, holding 8,350,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $556.74 million in AFRM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $467.17 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 72,392,536 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 61,822 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 8,566,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,020,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,565,700 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 48,756 shares during the same period.