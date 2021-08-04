17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] Revenue clocked in at $154.90 million, down -91.10% YTD: What’s Next?

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ: YQ] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.18 during the day while it closed the day at $1.14. The company report on July 26, 2021 that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Update on New Regulations.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (Nasdaq: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, announced that, on July 24, 2021, China’s official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education (the “Opinion”), issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to the compulsory education system in China, as well as online and offline after-school tutoring services, including, among others, (i) institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China’s compulsory education system, or Academic AST Institutions, need to be registered as non-profit; (ii) changing the current registration-based regime for operating online Academic AST Institutions to a government approval-based regime, (iii) alleviating the amount of homework that students are required to complete, (iv) foreign ownership in Academic AST Institutions is prohibited, including through contractual arrangements, and companies with existing foreign ownership need to rectify the situation; (v) listed companies are prohibited from raising capital to invest in businesses that teach academic subjects in compulsory education; (vi) Academic AST Institutions are prohibited from providing tutoring services on academic subjects in compulsory education during public holidays, weekends and school breaks; and (vii) Academic AST Institutions must follow the fee standards to be established by relevant authorities. The Opinion also provides that institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in high schools (which do not fall within China’s compulsory education system) shall take into consideration the Opinion when conducting activities.

The Company will continue to comply with all applicable rules and regulations in providing educational services, including those rules and regulations to be adopted following the policy directives of the Opinion. The Company is carefully considering the provisions of the Opinion and assessing their implications for the Company’s business. The Company expects the Opinion, related rules and regulations, and the compliance measures to be taken by the Company will have a material adverse impact on the Company’s results of operations and prospect. The Company will proactively seek guidance from and cooperate with government authorities in connection with its efforts to comply with the Opinion and any related rules and regulations.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock has also loss -1.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YQ stock has declined by -81.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -91.98% and lost -91.10% year-on date.

The market cap for YQ stock reached $237.67 million, with 187.87 million shares outstanding and 55.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, YQ reached a trading volume of 3470737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for YQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

YQ stock trade performance evaluation

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, YQ shares dropped by -63.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.20 for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.3030, while it was recorded at 1.1580 for the last single week of trading.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 7.37%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 5.60% of YQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YQ stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 6,023,189, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 36.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 779,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.89 million in YQ stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.55 million in YQ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ:YQ] by around 1,168,746 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 9,580,199 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,807,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,941,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YQ stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 519,050 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 9,130,225 shares during the same period.