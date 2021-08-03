why Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.40

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $25.75 during the day while it closed the day at $24.85. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Newell Brands Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Net Sales Growth 28.3%; Core Sales Growth 25.4%Reports Significant Operating Profit and Operating Margin ImprovementDiluted EPS $0.46; Normalized Diluted EPS $0.56Updates 2021 Full Year Outlook.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) announced its second quarter 2021 financial results.

Newell Brands Inc. stock has also loss -9.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NWL stock has declined by -10.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.91% and gained 17.05% year-on date.

The market cap for NWL stock reached $11.62 billion, with 424.90 million shares outstanding and 421.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, NWL reached a trading volume of 4318284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NWL stock trade performance evaluation

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.34. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.23, while it was recorded at 26.20 for the last single week of trading, and 24.55 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.63 and a Gross Margin at +32.71. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.20.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.25. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] managed to generate an average of -$24,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 4.07%.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,181 million, or 88.80% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,764,966, which is approximately 7.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,638,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in NWL stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $1.09 billion in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 23,708,731 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 18,641,076 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 327,099,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,449,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,307,460 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,196,143 shares during the same period.