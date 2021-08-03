why Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.10

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.19% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.26%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Kimco Realty Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

– Sequential Growth in Portfolio Occupancy Highlights Strong Operating Fundamentals –.

– Raises 2021 Guidance on Improved Outlook –.

Over the last 12 months, KIM stock rose by 90.94%. The one-year Kimco Realty Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.84. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.19 billion, with 430.89 million shares outstanding and 421.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, KIM stock reached a trading volume of 5640508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $23.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 41.23.

KIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.11, while it was recorded at 21.07 for the last single week of trading, and 17.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimco Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.30 and a Gross Margin at +40.27. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.40.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.34. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $2,063,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

KIM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,442 million, or 94.00% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,781,848, which is approximately 1.838% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,021,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $809.48 million in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $665.81 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 17.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 59,891,595 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 32,878,000 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 303,748,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,517,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,126,933 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,610,424 shares during the same period.