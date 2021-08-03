Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] price plunged by -2.59 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Melco Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Earnings.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were US$566.4 million, representing an increase of approximately 222% from US$175.9 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to an improved performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations as a result of a year-over-year increase in inbound tourism in Macau.

A sum of 3791271 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares reached a high of $14.2694 and dropped to a low of $13.51 until finishing in the latest session at $13.56.

The one-year MLCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.75. The average equity rating for MLCO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $21.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities dropped their target price from $21.10 to $16.90. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.96, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on MLCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.35.

MLCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -18.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.08 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.23, while it was recorded at 14.02 for the last single week of trading, and 17.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.62 and a Gross Margin at -23.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.12.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 553.35. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 543.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] managed to generate an average of -$63,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,618 million, or 40.80% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,623,173, which is approximately 0.636% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 20,585,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.14 million in MLCO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $260.6 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly -9.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 26,834,189 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 16,531,667 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 149,718,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,084,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,009,456 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,247,059 shares during the same period.