Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Strategic Education Inc. [STRA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Strategic Education Inc. [NASDAQ: STRA] loss -0.42% or -0.33 points to close at $78.96 with a heavy trading volume of 5417629 shares. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Strategic Education, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) announced financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

“We are pleased with performance at Capella University and in our Alternative Learning and Australia/New Zealand segments and continue to focus on returning Strayer University to growth,” said Karl McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Education. “Our financial strength provides a solid foundation as we continue to invest in Australia/New Zealand, Alternative Learning, and the success of our Capella and Strayer students.”.

It opened the trading session at $78.97, the shares rose to $81.29 and dropped to $77.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STRA points out that the company has recorded -12.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 232.14K shares, STRA reached to a volume of 5417629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Strategic Education Inc. [STRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRA shares is $97.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Strategic Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Strategic Education Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on STRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Strategic Education Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for STRA in the course of the last twelve months was 49.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for STRA stock

Strategic Education Inc. [STRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.43. With this latest performance, STRA shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Strategic Education Inc. [STRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.98, while it was recorded at 77.77 for the last single week of trading, and 85.58 for the last 200 days.

Strategic Education Inc. [STRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Strategic Education Inc. [STRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.19 and a Gross Margin at +41.92. Strategic Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Total Capital for STRA is now 7.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Strategic Education Inc. [STRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.17. Additionally, STRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Strategic Education Inc. [STRA] managed to generate an average of $23,449 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Strategic Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Strategic Education Inc. [STRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Strategic Education Inc. go to 10.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Strategic Education Inc. [STRA]

There are presently around $1,787 million, or 94.08% of STRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STRA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,039,913, which is approximately 9.481% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,949,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.92 million in STRA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $186.85 million in STRA stock with ownership of nearly 2.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Strategic Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Strategic Education Inc. [NASDAQ:STRA] by around 2,070,489 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 2,015,338 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 18,540,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,625,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STRA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 363,401 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 670,959 shares during the same period.