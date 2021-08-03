Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Investors Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: ISBC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.01% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.27%. The company report on August 3, 2021 that FDIC Approves Investors Bank’s Acquisition of 8 Berkshire Bank Branches in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) (“Investors Bancorp”), the parent company of Investors Bank, announced that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has approved Investors Bank’s acquisition of the eight New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania branches of Berkshire Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB).

The acquisition is expected to be completed on August 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of a number of customary closing conditions set forth in the definitive purchase and assumption agreement dated as of December 2, 2020 between Investors Bank and Berkshire Bank. With receipt of the FDIC approval, all required regulatory approvals for the transaction have been received by Investors Bank. The transaction includes the assumption and acquisition of approximately $633 million of deposits and $253 million of consumer and commercial loans, together with the related operations.

Over the last 12 months, ISBC stock rose by 68.47%. The one-year Investors Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.44. The average equity rating for ISBC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.46 billion, with 234.66 million shares outstanding and 226.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, ISBC stock reached a trading volume of 3713772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISBC shares is $16.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Investors Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Investors Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Investors Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISBC in the course of the last twelve months was 33.77.

ISBC Stock Performance Analysis:

Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, ISBC shares dropped by -4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.15, while it was recorded at 13.82 for the last single week of trading, and 12.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Investors Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.44. Investors Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.14.

Return on Total Capital for ISBC is now 4.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.55. Additionally, ISBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] managed to generate an average of $118,239 per employee.

ISBC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Investors Bancorp Inc. go to 10.38%.

Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,690 million, or 80.70% of ISBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISBC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,585,251, which is approximately 86.495% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,299,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.42 million in ISBC stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $241.47 million in ISBC stock with ownership of nearly -24.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Investors Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Investors Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:ISBC] by around 48,783,652 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 37,550,035 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 110,315,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,648,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISBC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,318,750 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 16,316,279 shares during the same period.