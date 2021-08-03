Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is -5.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] loss -0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $55.76 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2021 that Omaha Public Schools Taps Coaches to Ease Transition to Hybrid Learning.

Verizon Innovative Learning educators used their expertise to support entire district during pandemic.

Verizon Communications Inc. represents 4.14 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $231.68 billion with the latest information. VZ stock price has been found in the range of $55.68 to $56.255.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.10M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 13764610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $60.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $64 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $60, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on VZ stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VZ shares from 66 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 20.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.58 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.39, while it was recorded at 55.89 for the last single week of trading, and 57.50 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.28 and a Gross Margin at +47.06. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.88.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 14.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.91. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 208.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $134,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 3.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $150,916 million, or 66.70% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 320,963,030, which is approximately -1.53% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 305,370,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.03 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.91 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly -0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,570 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 100,037,336 shares. Additionally, 1,189 investors decreased positions by around 147,082,205 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 2,459,406,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,706,525,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,390,322 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 14,540,337 shares during the same period.