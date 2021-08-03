UiPath Inc. [PATH] stock Initiated by Summit Insights analyst, price target now $40

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] traded at a low on 08/02/21, posting a -4.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $59.67. The company report on July 29, 2021 that UiPath Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation.

Positioned highest for its ability to execute for third consecutive year.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® “Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation”* research report. UiPath was one of 18 vendors evaluated in this report and, for the third consecutive year, placed highest in the Leaders quadrant for ability to execute.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3837327 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UiPath Inc. stands at 4.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.61%.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $30.60 billion, with 507.78 million shares outstanding and 241.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 3837327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Summit Insights have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.51 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.43, while it was recorded at 61.63 for the last single week of trading.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $605 million, or 27.50% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 6,028,646, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB DGF III ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 3,697,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.6 million in PATH stocks shares; and HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $9.87 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 10,139,989 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,139,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,139,989 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.