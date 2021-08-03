The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Revenue clocked in at $58.35 billion, down -3.11% YTD: What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] price plunged by -0.27 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on July 21, 2021 that “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 2 Soundtrack Set For Release On Friday, July 30.

Special Bonus Content Will Also Be Available For Fans of the Disney+ Series.

It’s almost here! The soundtrack for season two of hit Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will be available Friday, July 30 on Walt Disney Records. Special bonus content will be also available digitally across multiple DSPs and physically at Target.

A sum of 5818398 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.88M shares. The Walt Disney Company shares reached a high of $178.82 and dropped to a low of $175.31 until finishing in the latest session at $175.55.

The one-year DIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.4. The average equity rating for DIS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $207.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $155 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on DIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 242.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DIS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.93 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.83, while it was recorded at 177.70 for the last single week of trading, and 172.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Walt Disney Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.49 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.35.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.56. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] managed to generate an average of -$13,951 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 50.44%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $207,498 million, or 66.40% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,725,183, which is approximately -6.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 116,506,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.45 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.39 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,562 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 59,823,984 shares. Additionally, 1,370 investors decreased positions by around 71,530,352 shares, while 338 investors held positions by with 1,050,635,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,181,989,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,491,012 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 10,697,717 shares during the same period.