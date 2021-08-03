The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Is Currently -0.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.14%. The company report on August 2, 2021 that Eastman molecular recycling technologies to advance Procter & Gamble packaging goals.

Innovative Eastman Renew materials reduce reliance on virgin plastic packaging.

Eastman (NYSE: EMN) announced that it has entered an agreement with Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) to further accelerate the transformation of plastic packaging and collaborate on recycling solutions to enable a circular economy. P&G will use Eastman Renew materials in select products and packaging, supporting both companies’ goals to reduce the use of virgin plastic from fossil resources. Additionally, the companies will collaborate on advocacy initiatives aimed at reducing reliance on virgin plastic and enabling a circular economy for many products people depend on daily.

Over the last 12 months, PG stock rose by 8.21%. The one-year The Procter & Gamble Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.99. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $340.64 billion, with 2.46 billion shares outstanding and 2.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.51M shares, PG stock reached a trading volume of 6988385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $147.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $165 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $141, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 41.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.13 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.55, while it was recorded at 140.64 for the last single week of trading, and 135.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Procter & Gamble Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +51.18. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.36.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 20.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.55. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $131,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 7.88%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $223,344 million, or 65.80% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 214,845,521, which is approximately -1.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,107,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.14 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.79 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -4.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,443 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 54,684,581 shares. Additionally, 1,256 investors decreased positions by around 64,234,819 shares, while 345 investors held positions by with 1,455,258,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,574,177,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,211,241 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 5,181,465 shares during the same period.