The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Stock trading around $49.53 per share: What’s Next?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.86% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.59%. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Carlyle Aviation Completes Acquisition of Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing Announces Expiration, Final Results and Settlement of the Previously Announced Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) and Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) (“FLY”) announced that an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation Partners (“Carlyle Aviation”) completed its previously announced acquisition of FLY. Carlyle Aviation is the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm within Carlyle’s $61 billion Global Credit platform. The closing of the transaction follows the receipt of regulatory approval from all government authorities required by the merger agreement and approval by FLY’s shareholders. Carlyle Aviation used funds from its fifth aviation fund, SASOF V, for this acquisition.

Over the last 12 months, CG stock rose by 73.97%. The one-year The Carlyle Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.29. The average equity rating for CG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.44 billion, with 354.51 million shares outstanding and 201.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, CG stock reached a trading volume of 4060194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $48.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $35, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 185.93.

CG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 6.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.61 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.51, while it was recorded at 48.80 for the last single week of trading, and 36.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Carlyle Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.14 and a Gross Margin at +65.11. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 299.25. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 293.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $190,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

CG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to 16.76%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,495 million, or 37.40% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 19,666,965, which is approximately -22.63% of the company’s market cap and around 13.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 17,389,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $861.29 million in CG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $799.35 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 5.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 21,640,457 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 14,440,568 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 95,056,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,137,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,270,534 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 888,201 shares during the same period.