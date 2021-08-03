Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] Is Currently 18.66 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX: RMED] gained 18.66% or 0.64 points to close at $4.07 with a heavy trading volume of 26518553 shares. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Ra Medical Systems Announces Progress with Guidewire-Compatible Catheter Design and Provides Update on Atherectomy Trial Enrollment.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focused on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces progress with finalizing the next-generation guidewire-compatible DABRA catheter design following a recent two-day, hands-on workshop with interventionalists who evaluated prototypes of the next-generation excimer laser catheter. DABRA is the company’s minimally invasive excimer laser system for the treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or PAD.

The company also announces that enrollment in its pivotal atherectomy clinical trial with the DABRA excimer laser system is now at 62 subjects, including 42 subjects enrolled since the beginning of 2021. This trial is expected to enroll up to 100 subjects.

It opened the trading session at $3.63, the shares rose to $5.10 and dropped to $3.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RMED points out that the company has recorded -41.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, RMED reached to a volume of 26518553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]:

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for RMED stock

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.23. With this latest performance, RMED shares dropped by -8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.40, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 5.55 for the last 200 days.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] shares currently have an operating margin of -812.58 and a Gross Margin at -24.45. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -818.27.

Return on Total Capital for RMED is now -114.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.10. Additionally, RMED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] managed to generate an average of -$424,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]

There are presently around $3 million, or 11.90% of RMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMED stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 317,583, which is approximately 56.207% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 155,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in RMED stocks shares; and DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC, currently with $0.28 million in RMED stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX:RMED] by around 370,349 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 16,752 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 438,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMED stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 241,078 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 16,332 shares during the same period.