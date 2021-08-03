Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] moved down -2.90: Why It’s Important

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] slipped around -0.29 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.72 at the close of the session, down -2.90%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Plains All American Announces Release of 2020 Sustainability Report.

Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, available on the Sustainability section of its website at plainsallamerican.com/sustainability.

“Our core values of Safety and Environmental Stewardship, Ethics and Integrity, Accountability, and Respect and Fairness are fundamental to our commitment to run a long-term sustainable business,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains. “We strive to be a good corporate citizen, responsible stewards of the environment, and active participants in our communities. We have made solid progress on our sustainability journey and are squarely focused on continuous improvement throughout our business. This report represents a key milestone in our sustainability journey, reflecting a meaningful increase in data disclosures and additional context on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors relevant to our business and stakeholders.”.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is now 17.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAA Stock saw the intraday high of $10.215 and lowest of $9.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.38, which means current price is +20.45% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 4861341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $12.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PAA stock performed recently?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.16. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -16.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.69 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.94, while it was recorded at 10.00 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.90 and a Gross Margin at +6.04. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.99.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.58. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of -$589,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

There are presently around $3,169 million, or 45.60% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 54,382,411, which is approximately 4.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, holding 34,573,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.05 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $284.06 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly 1.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 19,723,821 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 29,906,416 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 276,375,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,005,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,043,877 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 9,691,272 shares during the same period.