NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] Is Currently -6.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] loss -6.00% or -0.15 points to close at $2.35 with a heavy trading volume of 23680287 shares. The company report on July 29, 2021 that NanoVibronix Receives Registration Approval for UroShield From TGA Australia.

Signs Agreement with DukeHill Healthcare for Distribution of UroShield® and PainShield® in Australia.

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a Healthcare device company that produces the UroShield® and PainShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, announced that the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), The Australian Regulatory body for Therapeutic Devices, has granted approval for its UroShield to be used by patients in Australia.

It opened the trading session at $2.59, the shares rose to $2.65 and dropped to $2.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAOV points out that the company has recorded 102.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -335.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.90M shares, NAOV reached to a volume of 23680287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for NAOV stock

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.68. With this latest performance, NAOV shares gained by 172.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.84 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.03, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 0.98 for the last 200 days.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -757.46 and a Gross Margin at +34.35. NanoVibronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -694.22.

Return on Total Capital for NAOV is now -250.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -230.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -231.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.29. Additionally, NAOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] managed to generate an average of -$360,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.70% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 318,500, which is approximately -37.926% of the company’s market cap and around 12.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 191,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in NAOV stocks shares; and AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., currently with $0.34 million in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoVibronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 559,976 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,122,881 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 531,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,151,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 359,358 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 928,281 shares during the same period.