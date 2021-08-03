Market cap of TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] reaches 3.97B – now what?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] closed the trading session at $27.42 on 08/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.2815, while the highest price level was $32.34. The company report on August 2, 2021 that TG Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conference call to be held, Monday, August 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 and recent company developments, along with a business outlook for the remainder 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.29 percent and weekly performance of -22.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, TGTX reached to a volume of 8561790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $79 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on TGTX stock. On August 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TGTX shares from 32 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4413.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

TGTX stock trade performance evaluation

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.21. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -32.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.03 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.85, while it was recorded at 33.76 for the last single week of trading, and 40.46 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -179996.05. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183803.29.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -85.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.26. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,136 per employee.TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,724 million, or 77.20% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,970,651, which is approximately 21.201% of the company’s market cap and around 11.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,124,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.03 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $255.0 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 8.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 14,707,647 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 14,567,943 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 70,085,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,361,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,728,928 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,789,779 shares during the same period.