Market cap of Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] reaches 31.49B – now what?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] gained 7.20% on the last trading session, reaching $37.68 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Robinhood Markets Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 55,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $38.00 per share. In the offering, 52,375,000 shares are being offered by Robinhood and 2,625,000 shares are being offered by existing stockholders. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy an additional 5,500,000 shares from Robinhood at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The net proceeds to Robinhood from the sale of Class A common stock in this offering will be approximately $1.89 billion. Robinhood will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. Robinhood intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, capital expenditures, funding its anticipated tax obligations related to the settlement of RSUs, and general corporate purposes including increasing its hiring efforts to expand its employee base, expanding its customer support operations and satisfying its general capital needs.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 29, 2021, under the ticker symbol “HOOD”. The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Robinhood Markets Inc. represents 835.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.49 billion with the latest information. HOOD stock price has been found in the range of $35.30 to $37.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 71.55M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 19688024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 4.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.27.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now 0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.98. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.