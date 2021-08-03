Market cap of Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI] reaches 1.25B – now what?

Quantum-Si incorporated [NASDAQ: QSI] traded at a low on 08/02/21, posting a -8.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.65. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Quantum-Si to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021.

Quantum-Si Incorporated, a company pioneering next-generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics, announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on August 12, 2021, before market open.

John Stark, Chief Executive Officer, and Claudia Drayton, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 12, 2021, to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3772059 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Quantum-Si incorporated stands at 12.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.41%.

The market cap for QSI stock reached $1.25 billion, with 14.78 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 978.41K shares, QSI reached a trading volume of 3772059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum-Si incorporated is set at 1.00 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.67. With this latest performance, QSI shares dropped by -28.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.78% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.56 for Quantum-Si incorporated [QSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.85, while it was recorded at 10.06 for the last single week of trading.

Quantum-Si incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

There are presently around $56 million, or 18.30% of QSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSI stocks are: SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 1,260,628, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,037,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.97 million in QSI stocks shares; and BLUECREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $3.03 million in QSI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Quantum-Si incorporated [NASDAQ:QSI] by around 6,069,584 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,972,926 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,620,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,422,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,057,544 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,845,887 shares during the same period.