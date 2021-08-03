Market Analysts see OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] traded at a high on 08/02/21, posting a 3.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.55. The company report on July 30, 2021 that OPKO Health Reports 2021 Second Quarter Business Highlights and Financial Results.

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) reports business highlights and financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5421909 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OPKO Health Inc. stands at 5.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.80%.

The market cap for OPK stock reached $2.58 billion, with 726.66 million shares outstanding and 399.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, OPK reached a trading volume of 5421909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPK in the course of the last twelve months was 49.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has OPK stock performed recently?

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, OPK shares dropped by -16.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 3.65 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.74 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.62. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of $5,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

There are presently around $677 million, or 29.50% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,722,870, which is approximately 2.908% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,485,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.97 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $68.55 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly -15.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 19,664,235 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 16,939,740 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 154,052,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,656,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,230,946 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,346,749 shares during the same period.