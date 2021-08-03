Market Analysts see Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gaining to $170. Time to buy?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] jumped around 1.48 points on Monday, while shares priced at $145.49 at the close of the session, up 1.03%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Airbnb to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced that the company’s second quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb Inc. stock is now -0.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABNB Stock saw the intraday high of $146.27 and lowest of $143.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 219.94, which means current price is +12.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.70M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 4510859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $172.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 220.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has ABNB stock performed recently?

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.37% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.73, while it was recorded at 143.57 for the last single week of trading.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.79 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.71.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -85.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of -$819,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $11,922 million, or 46.20% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 5,833,979, which is approximately 20.153% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 3,671,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $534.1 million in ABNB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $523.88 million in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly -37.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 26,422,359 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 23,475,244 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 32,045,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,943,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 258 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,127,423 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 4,936,416 shares during the same period.