Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain 31.67% so far this year. What now?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] closed the trading session at $54.46 on 08/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.235, while the highest price level was $56.41. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 18, 2021.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.67 percent and weekly performance of -0.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.13M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 5210581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $71.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

MPC stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.23, while it was recorded at 55.05 for the last single week of trading, and 50.02 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +0.02. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.95.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now -4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.08. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of -$190,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,495 million, or 78.60% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 65,057,565, which is approximately -5.911% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,902,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.33 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly 10.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 53,581,106 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 44,173,989 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 407,106,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,861,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,876,671 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 12,910,111 shares during the same period.