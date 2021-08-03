Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID] gain 137.46% so far this year. What now?

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: LCID] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.77 at the close of the session, up 0.21%. The company report on August 2, 2021 that DEADLINE ALERT for REKR, CCIV, and DKNG: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock stock is now 137.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LCID Stock saw the intraday high of $24.24 and lowest of $23.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.86, which means current price is +137.70% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.02M shares, LCID reached a trading volume of 7785781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock is set at 1.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has LCID stock performed recently?

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.41. With this latest performance, LCID shares dropped by -14.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.67% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.12, while it was recorded at 24.02 for the last single week of trading, and 20.43 for the last 200 days.

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [LCID]

146 institutional holders increased their position in Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:LCID] by around 18,791,718 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 109,256,725 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 104,192,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,856,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCID stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,905,655 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 87,914,356 shares during the same period.