Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] Stock trading around $28.50 per share: What’s Next?

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] price surged by 3.56 percent to reach at $0.98. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Levi Strauss & Co. to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the second quarter ended May 30, 2021. The call will be held on Thursday, July 8 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, chief financial officer.

To access the live webcast, please visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wid9fxax or dial in to listen to the live call at: +1.833.693.0541 in the United States and Canada or +1.661.407.1582 internationally; I.D. No. 3784584.

A sum of 3629813 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.96M shares. Levi Strauss & Co. shares reached a high of $29.30 and dropped to a low of $28.01 until finishing in the latest session at $28.50.

The one-year LEVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.8. The average equity rating for LEVI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $32, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on LEVI stock. On April 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LEVI shares from 24 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

LEVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, LEVI shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.18, while it was recorded at 27.30 for the last single week of trading, and 23.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Levi Strauss & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.61 and a Gross Margin at +54.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.86.

Return on Total Capital for LEVI is now 4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.68. Additionally, LEVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] managed to generate an average of -$8,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

LEVI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to -3.00%.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,921 million, or 78.60% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,931,696, which is approximately -0.759% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 6,707,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.17 million in LEVI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $176.17 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly 20.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Levi Strauss & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 14,717,304 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 12,662,626 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 40,022,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,402,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,137,457 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,634,548 shares during the same period.