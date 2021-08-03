Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain 40.10% so far this year. What now?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $25.26 during the day while it closed the day at $24.42. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Invesco Ltd. to Present at UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) announced that Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on August 11, 2021 at 8:00am EST.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.invesco.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.

Invesco Ltd. stock has also loss -2.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IVZ stock has declined by -10.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.11% and gained 40.10% year-on date.

The market cap for IVZ stock reached $11.25 billion, with 461.60 million shares outstanding and 379.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 4171478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $30.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16.50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 14.74.

IVZ stock trade performance evaluation

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.75, while it was recorded at 24.31 for the last single week of trading, and 22.51 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +65.22. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.31.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 5.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.47. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $89,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 22.09%.