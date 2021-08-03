General Mills Inc. [GIS] Stock trading around $59.37 per share: What’s Next?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.87% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.08%. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Totino’s and FaZe Clan Announce Partnership with New Content Series Hosted by Lil Yachty.

The Content Series Features the Launch of Totino’s Pizza Roll Minis & Special Guests FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Rug & Members of Nuke Squad.

FaZe Clan, the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization, announces a partnership with Totino’s Pizza Rolls, the delicious, poppable and baked-to-a-golden-finish hot snack, that’s made in gaming heaven. The partnership is anchored by a new FaZe Clan/Totino’s content series hosted by Lil Yachty aka “FaZe Boat” and features special guests like FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Rug, FaZe Swagg, FaZe JSmooth and FaZe Booya. The content series, which was filmed last week on a Totino’s and FaZe Clan decked-out yacht in Marina Del Rey, is set to air this fall on FaZe Clan’s social channels. Each episode will feature Lil Yachty hosting FaZe talent gaming together and partaking in highly-entertaining yacht activities like fishing, cooking and more, all while enjoying Totino’s Pizza Rolls.

Over the last 12 months, GIS stock dropped by -6.16%. The one-year General Mills Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.82. The average equity rating for GIS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.08 billion, with 612.60 million shares outstanding and 606.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, GIS stock reached a trading volume of 3700091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $63.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $60, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on GIS stock. On April 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GIS shares from 59 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GIS Stock Performance Analysis:

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.84, while it was recorded at 59.10 for the last single week of trading, and 59.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Mills Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +34.77. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.34. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $66,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

GIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.61%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,719 million, or 78.70% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,114,794, which is approximately 0.463% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,447,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.92 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly -4.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 640 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 35,928,292 shares. Additionally, 619 investors decreased positions by around 27,294,484 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 403,670,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 466,893,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,177,556 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,380,220 shares during the same period.