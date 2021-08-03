For Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP], Analyst sees a rise to $177. What next?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] closed the trading session at $144.99 on 08/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $144.79, while the highest price level was $151.625. The company report on July 29, 2021 that First Single-Chip Network Synchronization Solution Provides Ultra Precise Timing for 5G Radio Access Equipment.

Combines integration and performance in one compact, low-power device supported by Microchip’s widely deployed IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and synchronization algorithm software modules.

5G technology requires time sources to be synchronized throughout a packet-switched network ten times more accurately than 4G requirements. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) now makes it possible to achieve 5G performance with the first single-chip, highly integrated, low-power, multi-channel integrated circuit (IC) coupled with the company’s widely adopted and reliable IEEE® 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and clock recovery algorithm software modules.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.98 percent and weekly performance of 4.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, MCHP reached to a volume of 3588898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $176.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $165 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.33, while it was recorded at 140.59 for the last single week of trading, and 143.38 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCHP is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.93. Additionally, MCHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] managed to generate an average of $17,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 11.40%.

There are presently around $36,298 million, or 92.50% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,536,822, which is approximately 2.786% of the company’s market cap and around 1.95% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,804,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.6 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly 37.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 435 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 17,830,166 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 13,052,794 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 219,463,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,346,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,611,466 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,508,010 shares during the same period.