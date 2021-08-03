Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] Stock trading around $5.08 per share: What’s Next?

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EVK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 124.78% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 113.45%. The company report on August 2, 2021 that Ever-Glory Announces $5 Million Stock Repurchase Program.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Ever-Glory”) (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $5 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock on or before December 31, 2021. Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may purchase shares of its common stock from time to time through various means, including open market transactions and privately negotiated transactions. Open market repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and may be effected pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act. The manner, timing and amount of any stock repurchases will be determined by the Company’s management in its discretion based on its evaluation of various factors, including the trading price of the Company’s common stock, market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

“We believe our stock is a good value, and the Board’s approval of this stock repurchase program is recognition of the long-term prospects in our Company’s intrinsic value and the undervalued price of our stock,” said Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory. “Repurchasing stock underscores our commitment to enhancing shareholder value and demonstrates confidence in our business.”.

Over the last 12 months, EVK stock rose by 374.77%.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.29 million, with 14.81 million shares outstanding and 3.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 582.88K shares, EVK stock reached a trading volume of 167465964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

EVK Stock Performance Analysis:

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 113.45. With this latest performance, EVK shares gained by 75.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 374.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.59 for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 2.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ever-Glory International Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.55 and a Gross Margin at +34.12. Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.23.

Return on Total Capital for EVK is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.11. Additionally, EVK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] managed to generate an average of $698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [EVK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.30% of EVK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVK stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 98,800, which is approximately 488.095% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 52,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in EVK stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.1 million in EVK stock with ownership of nearly 39.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EVK] by around 140,586 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 34,970 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 16,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVK stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,000 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 32,425 shares during the same period.