Coty Inc. [COTY] Stock trading around $8.53 per share: What’s Next?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] closed the trading session at $8.53 on 08/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.51, while the highest price level was $8.96. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Coty Appoints Constantin Sklavenitis as New Chief Prestige Brands Officer.

Sklavenitis brings over two decades of international management experience in beauty, luxury and retail.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, announced the appointment of Constantin Sklavenitis to the role of Chief Prestige Brands Officer. Sklavenitis will take up the role on September 6.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.51 percent and weekly performance of -4.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, COTY reached to a volume of 4454277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on COTY stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COTY shares from 4.50 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

COTY stock trade performance evaluation

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.05. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 8.74 for the last single week of trading, and 7.64 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.20 and a Gross Margin at +53.15. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.19.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now -3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.82. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$59,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,765 million, or 50.00% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,154,408, which is approximately 7.643% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,615,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.56 million in COTY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $85.1 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly 29.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 43,863,480 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 31,623,165 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 131,423,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,910,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,333,688 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 8,368,253 shares during the same period.