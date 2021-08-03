Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] is -11.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [NYSE: CIG] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.03%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Cia Energetica De Minas Gerais – ADR – Level II to Host Earnings Call.

Cia Energetica De Minas Gerais – ADR – Level II (NYSE:CIG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71692.

Over the last 12 months, CIG stock rose by 15.14%. The one-year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.76. The average equity rating for CIG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.37 billion, with 1.89 billion shares outstanding and 1.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, CIG stock reached a trading volume of 5087735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIG shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.60.

CIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, CIG shares dropped by -3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.14 for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.02 and a Gross Margin at +20.85. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for CIG is now 14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.26. Additionally, CIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] managed to generate an average of $545,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais go to 0.00%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $517 million, or 23.60% of CIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 138,089,472, which is approximately 20.293% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, holding 12,415,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.81 million in CIG stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $16.43 million in CIG stock with ownership of nearly 172.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [NYSE:CIG] by around 51,889,962 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 11,558,541 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 167,467,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,915,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,024,942 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,256,022 shares during the same period.