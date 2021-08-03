Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Is Currently -3.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] loss -3.18% or -0.24 points to close at $7.30 with a heavy trading volume of 3678752 shares. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Reaffirms Production Guidance; Updates Cost and Capital Expenditure Guidance.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) reported second quarter 2021 financial results, including revenue of $214.9 million, cash flow from operating activities of $58.1 million and GAAP net income from continuing operations of $32.1 million, or $0.13 per share. On an adjusted basis1, the Company reported EBITDA of $52.7 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $31.4 million and net loss from continuing operations of $0.8 million, or $0.00 per share.

It opened the trading session at $7.44, the shares rose to $7.52 and dropped to $7.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDE points out that the company has recorded -34.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, CDE reached to a volume of 3678752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $11.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDE in the course of the last twelve months was 757.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CDE stock

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -17.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.36 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.05, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $1,155 million, or 69.70% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,501,313, which is approximately -5.937% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,758,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.13 million in CDE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $164.06 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 4.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 14,651,034 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 12,208,187 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 131,338,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,197,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,390,213 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,288,901 shares during the same period.