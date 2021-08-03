Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] moved down -0.88: Why It’s Important

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] traded at a low on 08/02/21, posting a -0.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.79. The company report on July 30, 2021 that INVESTORS BANCORP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of ISBC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5105007 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at 3.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.37%.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $18.09 billion, with 425.95 million shares outstanding and 423.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 5105007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $51.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.57.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.47. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.35 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.16, while it was recorded at 42.88 for the last single week of trading, and 41.06 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 3.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.56. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $60,111 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $16,598 million, or 99.50% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,683,725, which is approximately -0.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,348,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.01 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 2.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 45,225,178 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 46,573,678 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 305,378,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,177,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,693,688 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,313,559 shares during the same period.