Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] moved down -0.24: Why It’s Important

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] closed the trading session at $12.45 on 08/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.35, while the highest price level was $12.72. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Chindata Group Signs China’s First Super Energy Complex Project to Develop a Zero-Carbon Digital Infrastructure Industry Chain.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, signed a strategic agreement on a zero-carbon digital infrastructure project with Datong municipal government.

The first-of-its-kind project, dubbed PEACH BLOSSOM LAND, is located in Datong, North China’s Shanxi province, an emerging city in China’s digital economy development. Relying on rich energy resources in Datong and network advantages under the strategy of “Eastern Data and Western Computing” initiated by China’s top regulatory and policymaking agencies, Chindata Group strives to build a zero-carbon digital infrastructure industry cluster with the next-generation hyperscale green data centers as its core business, and comprehensive development, equipment manufacturing and energy service as its key supporting parts. It will work together with ecosystem partners to develop China’s first super energy complex that empowers smart cities and other scenarios. Chindata Group will make itself as a new resident in Datong, a green energy city, to achieve the whole industrial chain with carbon-free emissions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.04 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, CD reached to a volume of 3736437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

CD stock trade performance evaluation

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CD shares dropped by -14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.36% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.79 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.72, while it was recorded at 12.27 for the last single week of trading, and 16.46 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.54 and a Gross Margin at +37.73. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.47.

Return on Total Capital for CD is now 0.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.19. Additionally, CD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] managed to generate an average of -$41,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 8,172,514 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 11,491,075 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 21,768,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,431,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,976,760 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,764,646 shares during the same period.