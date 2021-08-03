B2Gold Corp. [BTG] moved down -0.24: Why It’s Important

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] closed the trading session at $4.19 on 07/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.14, while the highest price level was $4.24. The company report on July 16, 2021 that B2Gold Corp. Reports Continued Strong Total Gold Production for Q2 2021 of 211,612 oz, 5% Above Budget; On Track to Meet or Exceed the Upper End of its Annual Guidance Range of 970,000 to 1,030,000 oz.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its gold production and gold revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2021. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2021 Second Quarter and First Half Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.18 percent and weekly performance of 6.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.37M shares, BTG reached to a volume of 5479978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68.

BTG stock trade performance evaluation

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.35. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.88 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.70 and a Gross Margin at +53.57. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.11.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 36.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.28. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] managed to generate an average of $137,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for B2Gold Corp. [BTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 15.80%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,490 million, or 71.27% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 118,526,641, which is approximately -8.376% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 97,140,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.02 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $177.08 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 4.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 43,922,494 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 55,530,294 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 494,842,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 594,295,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,312,199 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 16,977,261 shares during the same period.