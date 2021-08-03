Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 million, down -34.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Autolus Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: AUTL] traded at a high on 08/02/21, posting a 10.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.86. The company report on August 2, 2021 that Autolus and Moderna sign Option and License Agreement for access to proprietary targeting technology from Autolus.

– Exclusive access granted to Moderna for up to four immuno-oncology targets -.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announced an agreement with Moderna, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, granting Moderna an exclusive license to develop and commercialize mRNA therapeutics incorporating Autolus’ proprietary binders for up to four immuno-oncology targets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16914880 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Autolus Therapeutics plc stands at 7.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.19%.

The market cap for AUTL stock reached $413.95 million, with 62.45 million shares outstanding and 33.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, AUTL reached a trading volume of 16914880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Autolus Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUTL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autolus Therapeutics plc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 258.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

How has AUTL stock performed recently?

Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, AUTL shares dropped by -15.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.69 for the last 200 days.

Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] shares currently have an operating margin of -70090.08. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58716.53.

Return on Total Capital for AUTL is now -62.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.79. Additionally, AUTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] managed to generate an average of -$372,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Autolus Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Insider trade positions for Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]

There are presently around $129 million, or 36.70% of AUTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUTL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 2,955,806, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.58% of the total institutional ownership; POLYGON MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 2,435,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.27 million in AUTL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $13.32 million in AUTL stock with ownership of nearly 85.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Autolus Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:AUTL] by around 11,308,514 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,370,966 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,378,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,058,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUTL stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,937,149 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 821,151 shares during the same period.