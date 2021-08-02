why Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.97

Vodafone Group Plc [NASDAQ: VOD] loss -0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $16.33 price per share at the time.

Vodafone Group Plc represents 2.79 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.95 billion with the latest information. VOD stock price has been found in the range of $16.3058 to $16.485.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, VOD reached a trading volume of 4570184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $25.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Plc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for VOD stock

Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, VOD shares dropped by -4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.50, while it was recorded at 16.43 for the last single week of trading, and 17.51 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +26.28. Vodafone Group Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for VOD is now 3.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.42. Additionally, VOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] managed to generate an average of $952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vodafone Group Plc go to 29.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]

There are presently around $3,914 million, or 9.20% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 32,310,076, which is approximately -12.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,650,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.87 million in VOD stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $227.23 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly 0.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vodafone Group Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Plc [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 23,501,759 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 13,488,802 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 202,675,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,666,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,726,124 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,216,292 shares during the same period.