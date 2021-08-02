why Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.97

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] slipped around -1.36 points on Friday, while shares priced at $57.57 at the close of the session, down -2.31%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that ExxonMobil Earns $4.7 Billion in Second Quarter 2021.

Earnings increased $5.8 billion over the second quarter of 2020, driven by oil and natural gas demand and best-ever quarterly chemical and lubricants contributions.

Cash flow from operating activities of $9.7 billion funded the dividend, capital investments and debt reduction.

Exxon Mobil Corporation stock is now 39.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XOM Stock saw the intraday high of $58.88 and lowest of $57.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.93, which means current price is +40.41% above from all time high which was touched on 06/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.58M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 28565485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $65.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has XOM stock performed recently?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.59, while it was recorded at 58.21 for the last single week of trading, and 51.48 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.33 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.59.

Return on Total Capital for XOM is now -1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.41. Additionally, XOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] managed to generate an average of -$311,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 3.87%.

Insider trade positions for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $127,902 million, or 53.40% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 349,439,067, which is approximately 1.465% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 282,815,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.28 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.25 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly 2.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,287 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 141,779,243 shares. Additionally, 1,231 investors decreased positions by around 109,892,455 shares, while 281 investors held positions by with 1,970,011,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,221,683,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,777,232 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 11,677,807 shares during the same period.