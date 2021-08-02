Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] loss -3.33% on the last trading session, reaching $36.32 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Coupang to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 11, 2021.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast.

These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s corporate website at https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. The earnings release will post after U.S. market close and the webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

Coupang Inc. represents 1.73 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $65.09 billion with the latest information. CPNG stock price has been found in the range of $35.75 to $37.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 4882943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $40, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

Trading performance analysis for CPNG stock

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.71, while it was recorded at 37.40 for the last single week of trading.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.60. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 177.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coupang Inc. [CPNG]

There are presently around $44,057 million, or 84.20% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 568,156,413, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 280,900,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.2 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $4.01 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 1,212,831,006 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 825,868 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 620,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,213,036,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,212,786,439 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 98,975 shares during the same period.